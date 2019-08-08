Inter Sign Lukaku From Man Utd For £74m

Inter Milan have signed Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United for a club-record fee of 80m euros (£74m) on a five-year deal.

Lukaku, 26, scored 42 goals in 96 games for United but leaves just two years after his £75m move from Everton.

He becomes the third most expensive signing by a Serie A club after the Juventus duo of Cristiano Ronaldo (£99.2m) and Gonzalo Higuain (£75.3m).

"Inter were the only club I wanted," said Lukaku.

"I'm here to bring the Nerazzurri back to the top."

Lukaku scored 15 goals in 45 games for United last season but was often overlooked in favour of England striker Marcus Rashford by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He did not feature in any of United's pre-season games, with Solskjaer saying the player had an ankle injury.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez said earlier this summer Lukaku "had to leave" the Premier League club, with Inter boss Antonio Conte indicating the ex-Blues striker was his top transfer priority.