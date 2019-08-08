08.08.2019 Football News CAF CC: Ashgold Names 18 Man Squad For Akonangui FC Trip By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Ashanti Gold have left the shores of the country Equatorial Guinea ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup first leg encounter with Akonangui FC with 18 man squad.Eighteen players together with Technical team members and staffs of the Management team left Obuasi on Wednesday morning.The team will travel by road to Togo where they will enroute to Malabo by air for the big game on Saturday.Coach Ricardo Da Rocha named striker Shafiu Mumuni in his squad after the player returned from trials in South Africa.Below is the full squad Goalkeepers: Robert Dabuo, Frank BoatengDefenders: Kwadwo Amoako, Musah Mohammed, Eric Donkor, Atta Kusi, Richard Osei Agyemang, Roland Amuzou, Yussif MubarickMidfielders: James Akaminko, Emmanuel Owusu, Abdul Latif Anabila, Emmanuel Osei Baffuor, Amos Addai, David Abagna, Marco SilverStrikers: Shafui Mumuni, Mark Agyekum Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
CAF CC: Ashgold Names 18 Man Squad For Akonangui FC Trip
Ashanti Gold have left the shores of the country Equatorial Guinea ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup first leg encounter with Akonangui FC with 18 man squad.
Eighteen players together with Technical team members and staffs of the Management team left Obuasi on Wednesday morning.
The team will travel by road to Togo where they will enroute to Malabo by air for the big game on Saturday.
Coach Ricardo Da Rocha named striker Shafiu Mumuni in his squad after the player returned from trials in South Africa.
Below is the full squad
Goalkeepers: Robert Dabuo, Frank Boateng
Defenders: Kwadwo Amoako, Musah Mohammed, Eric Donkor, Atta Kusi, Richard Osei Agyemang, Roland Amuzou, Yussif Mubarick
Midfielders: James Akaminko, Emmanuel Owusu, Abdul Latif Anabila, Emmanuel Osei Baffuor, Amos Addai, David Abagna, Marco Silver
Strikers: Shafui Mumuni, Mark Agyekum