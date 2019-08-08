CAF CC: Ashgold Names 18 Man Squad For Akonangui FC Trip

Ashanti Gold have left the shores of the country Equatorial Guinea ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup first leg encounter with Akonangui FC with 18 man squad.

Eighteen players together with Technical team members and staffs of the Management team left Obuasi on Wednesday morning.

The team will travel by road to Togo where they will enroute to Malabo by air for the big game on Saturday.

Coach Ricardo Da Rocha named striker Shafiu Mumuni in his squad after the player returned from trials in South Africa.

Below is the full squad

Goalkeepers: Robert Dabuo, Frank Boateng

Defenders: Kwadwo Amoako, Musah Mohammed, Eric Donkor, Atta Kusi, Richard Osei Agyemang, Roland Amuzou, Yussif Mubarick

Midfielders: James Akaminko, Emmanuel Owusu, Abdul Latif Anabila, Emmanuel Osei Baffuor, Amos Addai, David Abagna, Marco Silver

Strikers: Shafui Mumuni, Mark Agyekum