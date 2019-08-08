Jordan Opoku Calls On Kotoko Players to Support Felix Annan To Succeed As Captain

Experienced Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder, Jordan Opoku has indicated that Felix Annan cannot lead the team to glory alone with his captaincy status but will need the support of all players at the club to have a successful reign.

The Black Stars goalkeeper was confirmed as the new captain for the Porcupine Warriors over the weekend when the team visited the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace.

His first match for the club after the confirmation will come this weekend when the Kumasi based club travels to Nigeria to face Kano Pillars in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the trip, Jordan Opoku has stressed that Felix Annan will need all the support he can get from his teammates to ensure his reign is successful.

“Felix has been named as the captain of the team but the task ahead of us is beyond one individual. It is not for a number of players or the captain alone. It is for all of us. We all have duties to perform. We must stay as a group to support him for his reign to be successful,” the former Medeama SC midfielder said in an interview with Kotoko express.

Kotoko will travel to Nigeria today but will be without Jordan Opoku who has been dropped by head coach Kjetil Zachariassen from the final squad.