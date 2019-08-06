06.08.2019 Football News Michael Essien Reveals Why His Move To Manchester United Collapsed By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Michael Essien has revealed that the lack of work permit halted his chances of playing for Manchester United 20-years ago. The midfield kingpin underwent a successful trial with the Old Trafford outfit on the back his impressive for Ghana at the 1999 FIFA U-17 World Cup Championship in New Zealand.However, the former Black Stars skipper failed to land a deal with United after he was refused a work permit due to age barrier."After the U17 World Cup, I had the chance of going to Man United for trials which I qualified but I couldn't get the work permit t work there," he told South Africa based iono.fm."That forced me to go to France. I took a different route and went to France."The former Ghana star ended up joining the Blues for £24.4million from French outfit Lyon in August 2005.Essien won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Community Shield and the League Cup with Chelsea. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
