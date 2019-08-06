06.08.2019 Football News CAF CL: Kano Pillars To Resume Training Today Ahead Of Kotoko Clash By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Nigerian Premier League side, Kano Pillars will resume training today after they prepare for their CAF Champions League.The 2019 Aiteo champions will be hosting Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko in their first leg tie of the CAF Champions League.Pillars will host the Porcupine Warriors at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Saturday, August 10.Kotoko are expected to leave the shores of the country on Thursday morning. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
CAF CL: Kano Pillars To Resume Training Today Ahead Of Kotoko Clash
Nigerian Premier League side, Kano Pillars will resume training today after they prepare for their CAF Champions League.
The 2019 Aiteo champions will be hosting Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko in their first leg tie of the CAF Champions League.
Pillars will host the Porcupine Warriors at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Saturday, August 10.
Kotoko are expected to leave the shores of the country on Thursday morning.