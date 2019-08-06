Modern Ghana logo

06.08.2019 Football News

CAF CL: Kano Pillars To Resume Training Today Ahead Of Kotoko Clash

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Nigerian Premier League side, Kano Pillars will resume training today after they prepare for their CAF Champions League.

The 2019 Aiteo champions will be hosting Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko in their first leg tie of the CAF Champions League.

Pillars will host the Porcupine Warriors at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Saturday, August 10.

Kotoko are expected to leave the shores of the country on Thursday morning.

