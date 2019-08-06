American Beer Company Budweiser Appoint Michael Essien As Brand Ambassador

Michael Essien has been named as one of the Brand Ambassadors for American-style pale lager beer Budweiser.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid kingpin is among six ex-African players to help promote the brand on the continent with the “Be The King” campaign which is aimed at bringing football closer to fans.

Essien who is currently in South Africa joined former Bafana Bafana stars Aaron Mokoena, Kagisho Dikgacoi, Tokelo Rantie, and Nasief Morris to help take the game to the passionate fans.

Budweiser have already partnered with La Liga and the English Premier League to make fans of the game enjoy the season with various activities.

The global beer brand, however, saw it necessary to work with the 39-year-old.

“Football fans celebrate like kings and it is wonderful that they are given this platform to reach their true potential as rulers of the game,” the former Black Stars midfielder said.

The 36-year-old who is nearing retirement from active football have been involved in various ambassadorial roles