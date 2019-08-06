Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
06.08.2019 Football News

Albert Commey Reveals Why Maxwell Konadu & Ibrahim Tanko Were Named To Assist Coach Kwesi Appiah

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Albert Commey Reveals Why Maxwell Konadu & Ibrahim Tanko Were Named To Assist Coach Kwesi Appiah

Former Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association, Albert Commey has revealed why they named Maxwell Konadu and Ibrahim Tanko as assistant coaches to Kwesi Appiah.

The pair were named to assist Kwesi Appiah when he was reappointed as the head coach of the Black Stars.

This decision by the country's football governing body became a major topical issue but the Aduana Stars Chief Executive Officer says the Executive Committee did that in order to take over from Kwesi Appiah when he decides to quits his position.

“We were tired of appointing foreign coaches so I remember that we all agreed to appoint two deputies who can take over from Kwesi Appiah that is why we appointed IbrahimTanko and Maxwell Konadu," he disclosed this on Agodie on UTV.

However, ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, the former Wa All Stars and Asante Kotoko trainer was sacked as the assistant coach of the team.

Maxwell Konadu is currently clubless and has been linked to several clubs in the Ghana Premier League.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Families Of 'Dead Girls' Want Independent Doctor For DNA Tes...

1 hour ago

Our Client Won't Apologise—Ato Forson’s Lawyers To Amidu

1 hour ago

body-container-line