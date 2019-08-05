Tokyo 2020: Coach Mercy Tagoe Names 30 Man Squad Ahead Of Black Queens Clash With Gabon

Head coach of the Black Queens, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has announced a 30 – man provisional squad to camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Of Excellence, Prampram, ahead of the 2020 Olympic qualifiers.

Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, a former FIFA Referee and ex-footballer will seek to qualify the team to it’s first Olympic Games appearance. Ghana Black Queens have been battling for it since 2000.

The Halifax Ladies gaffer has named a strong team to start preparations ahead of their quest for Olympic Games.

The squad is largely filled with players who made it to the WAFU Zone B tournament.

Black Queens will kick off their campaign on the 26th of August 2019, against Gabon who edged Dr. Congo out in the preliminary stage of the group qualifiers.

Below Is The Squad List

Goalkeepers: Fafali Dumehasi (Police Ladies) Barikisu Isshaku (Northern Ladies), Abigial Tawiah-Mensah (Sea Lions), Azume Adams (Prisons Ladies)

Defenders: Janet Agyir (Afturelding), Gladys Amfobea (LadyStrikers), Justice Tweneboa (Ampem Darkoa), Ellen Coleman (LadyStrikers) , Anatasia Akyaa (Sea Lions), Linda Addai (Soccer Intellectuals), Philicity Asuako (Police Ladies), Vida Opoku (Police Ladies), Blessing Agbomadzi (Sea Lions), and Rita Okyere (Prisons Ladies),

Midfielders: Juliet Acheampong (Prisons), Portia Boakye (Djurgarden) Grace Asantewaa (EDF Logrono), Joyce Antwiwaa (Ashtown Ladies), and Cynthia Boakye Yiadom (Army Ladies) and Priscilla Okyere (Rayo Vallecano) Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa)

Strikers: Alice Kusi (Shabab Al-Ordon), Mavis Owusu (Ampem Darkoa), Mukarama Abdulai (Northern Ladies), Ernestina Tetteh (Halifax), Elizabeth Owusua (Sea Lions), Grace Animah (Police Ladies), Leticia Adjei (Samara Ladies) Princella Adubea (Sporting Huelva) and Milot Pokuaa (Hasaacas Ladies).