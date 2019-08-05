Five Clubs Battling For Andre Ayew's Signature - Agent Reveals

According to the agent of Andre Ayew, five clubs services before the summer transfer window closes.

According to him, four European clubs and a Chinese club are in race for Black Stars skipper's signature.

The clubs include Andre's former French club Marseille while two teams in the English Premier League, as well as a side in the German Bundesliga.

Ayew is also interesting a club in the Chinese top-flight who are willing to pay him even more than what he earns with his current club Swansea City.

Swansea City are keen to release the Ghanaian international following his huge wage demands after he returned to the club from Fenerbache.

While Fenerbahce were keen on taking him permanently his huge wage demands has made it impossible for the Turks to exercise their first option of signing him.

According to his agents 'two clubs in the English clubs are interested in Andre' but will face long negotiations because of Ayew's tough wage demands as he is unwilling to reduce the amount he earns at Swans.

But the unnamed Chinese are keen to sign Ayew as Swansea are expected to consider the offer in the coming hours.

Ayew rejoined the Liberty Stadium outfit in January 2018 in a bid to help them beat the Premier League drop but they were relegation and have since struggled to pay his wages in the second tier.

He was subsequently loaned out to Fenerbahce where he scored five goals in 35 appearances last term.