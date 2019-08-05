Bernard Mensah Fulfills Dream Move To Hearts of Oak

New Hearts of Oak signing, Bernard Arthur has revealed that it was his dream to play for the capital-based club when growing up as a footballer.

The former WAFA SC and Liberty Professionals signed a long term contract with the former Ghana Premier League champions.

Arthur, nicknamed Manucho, is making a return to the Ghana Premier League after leaving Liberty Professionals at the end of the 2016/2017 season.

The 22-year-old hit a rich vein of scoring form where he banged in 10 goals in 24 appearances.

''Growing up Dansoman football has always been my dream and Hearts of Oak has always been my heart. It's also been my dream to wear the Phobian colours,'' Arthur said during his unveiling.

''I am here to win as a team not as an individual. I am here to help Accra Hearts of Oak.''