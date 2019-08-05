Harry Maguire: Man Utd Sign Leicester Defender For World Record £80m

Manchester United have signed England centre-back Harry Maguire from Premier League rivals Leicester City for £80m - a world record fee for a defender.

The 26-year-old has agreed a six-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further year.

The fee for Maguire eclipses the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

"When Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity," said Maguire.

Maguire is the second most expensive signing in English top-flight history after new team-mate Paul Pogba (£89m), and becomes the second most expensive British player after Wales winger Gareth Bale, who joined Real Madrid from Tottenham for £85m in 2013.

He becomes United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's third summer signing, after right-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka arrived from Crystal Palace for £50m and winger Daniel James joined from Swansea for £15m.

Maguire added: "From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team.

"It's clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started."

Solskjaer said: "Harry is one of the best centre-backs in the game today.

"He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch, with the ability to remain calm under pressure.

"He will fit well into this group both on and off the pitch."