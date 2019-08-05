CAF CC: We Are Working Tirelessly To Conqurer Africa, Says Dr Kwame Kyei

The Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kwame Kyei says his side are working hard to win this year's CAF Champions League.

Kotoko’s performance at the African cup campaign has not been too impressive for the pat years.

Kotoko were eliminated at the preliminary stage by Congolese side CARA in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup in Dr Kyei's first year at the club.

And last season Kotoko went one better by reaching the group stage of the Caf Confederations Cup where they went very close to reaching the semis only missing out by a whisker.

But the wealthy business tycoon has set his sights on being a third time lucky saying that the team has learnt a lot from their dismal campaign last season and hope to win the Caf Champions League this term.

“This is my third time of going to the African competition and we have learnt a lot of things in last year’s Caf confederations cup ahead of this year's campaign.

We are working hard and praying to win the CAF champions league. We have really prepared for this African campaign “he stressed

Dr Kyei urged supporters to throw their weight behind the team indicating that the club belongs to all Ghanaians so everyone should keep praying for them but had some kind words for sports journalist.

“My advice to the team is that Kotoko belongs to Ghanaians so the supporters should keep praying and supporting the team then also I will advice Journalist to do fair reportage on everything even if the management goes wrong,” he concluded.