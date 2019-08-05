05.08.2019 Football News Benfica Humiliates Sporting To Win Portuguese Super Cup By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Benfica humiliated Sporting Lisbon by 5:0 to clinch the Portuguese Super Cup on Sunday.Rafa opened the scoring five minutes before the interval with Portuguese international Pizzi adding a brace in the 60th and 75th minutes.A free-kick from Grimaldo and a last-minute strike by Chiquinho completed the scoring.Benfica and Sporting now have eight Super Cups between them although Porto with 21 lead the all-time list. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
