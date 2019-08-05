Benfica Humiliates Sporting To Win Portuguese Super Cup

Benfica humiliated Sporting Lisbon by 5:0 to clinch the Portuguese Super Cup on Sunday.

Rafa opened the scoring five minutes before the interval with Portuguese international Pizzi adding a brace in the 60th and 75th minutes.

A free-kick from Grimaldo and a last-minute strike by Chiquinho completed the scoring.

Benfica and Sporting now have eight Super Cups between them although Porto with 21 lead the all-time list.