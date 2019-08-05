Modern Ghana logo

An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!
Benfica Humiliates Sporting To Win Portuguese Super Cup

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Benfica humiliated Sporting Lisbon by 5:0 to clinch the Portuguese Super Cup on Sunday.

Rafa opened the scoring five minutes before the interval with Portuguese international Pizzi adding a brace in the 60th and 75th minutes.

A free-kick from Grimaldo and a last-minute strike by Chiquinho completed the scoring.

Benfica and Sporting now have eight Super Cups between them although Porto with 21 lead the all-time list.

