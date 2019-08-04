2019 Okaikoi Ga Homowo Sports Festival Trophy Tour Held

Executives and staff of Dreamland Sports Plus have held a Trophy Tour in the Okaikoi Area in Accra to sensitise people on the upcoming sports festival and promote healthy living and sanitation.

The 2019 Okaikoi Homowo Sports Festival is supported by Parle Biscuit, Vita Top Chocolate Drink, Action mosquito coil and Banana Electrical hub.

On Tuesday, the trophy will to the following people; the Chief Imam, the Kaneshie and Bubuashie chiefs, the GOC president, the director Kaneshie Sports Complex, the Accra Mayor, the Kaneshie Police Commander, the Okaikoi North and South directors.

The program is on 10th and 11th August at the Kaneshie Bishop School Park at Bubuashie to climax the GA Homowo Festival.

The GA Homowo Festival at Okaikoi will be climaxed with Soccer, Ampe and Tug of war.

According to Emmanuel Olla Williams CEO of Dreamland Sports Plus, this year is the 4th edition of the event organized by Dreamland Sports plus and One on One Foundation.

Olla Willams is Youth Coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and has over the year’s organized sports events in schools, communities and for institutions.