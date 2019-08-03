Juanfran Signs For Sao Paulo After Leaving Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid legend Juanfran has signed for Brazil's Sao Paulo after his contract at the Spanish side ended this summer.

The 34-year-old right-back made 355 appearances and won seven trophies in eight years for the club.

He is Sao Paulo's second free transfer in as many days following the signing of former Barcelona, Juventus and Paris St-Germain right-back Dani Alves.

"I wanted to live this dream of playing in Brazil," Juanfran said.

He has signed an 18-month deal.