All Set For First Finals of Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League And Professional Fight Night

After a successful weigh-in this morning, Friday 2 August, all is now set for the first finals of the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League and Professional Fight Night under Landmark Promotions.

Michael Ansah alias One Bullet and opponent, Mouibi Sarouna weighed successfully, Delali Miledzi will clash with Idrissa Amadou in ab tough rematch, while Edward Kambassi of Ghana faces Raoul Adjaho of Benin.

They all made their required weights to set up the Landmark Promotions bill which collaborates with the grand finale of Bukom Fist of Fury, Ghana Boxing league on Saturday night, 3 August 2019 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The Technical Director of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Coach Kwasi Ofori Asare, the three-star AIBA Instructor released the pairing for the Amateur fixtures that will precede the professional bouts.

Some of the boxers are Selasi Gorsh, Welbeck Olivera, Richard Nettey, Abraham Mensah and others who won the semi-final bouts at the Lord’s Wembly and Osu 5 Junction.

There will be Juvenile boxing and some musical shows to entertain boxing fans.

Moses Foh Amoaning, consultant to the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing hinted that there would be monetary rewards and special gifts to the outstanding boxers from Goil who came in at the last minute to save the finals of the first round of the Boxing League.

The Bukom Fist of Fury is a collaborative venture between the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), the Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GBF) with the support of companies like SSNIT, GNPC, ADB, GOIL, MJ Grand Hotel and the media.