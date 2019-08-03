Modern Ghana logo

03.08.2019 Football News

Berekum Chelsea Land Kit Sponsorship Deal From Pokoo

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Berekum Chelsea have secured a sponsorship deal with the Scottish manufacturing firm ahead of the new season.

The Berekum based side becomes the third Ghanaian club to sign a contract with Pokoo.

Pokoo will provide training equipment, bibs, cones, suits and others to the Bechem based club.

The Hunters have been without a kit sponsor after Macron in 2017.

The deal was confirmed on the twitter handle of Pokoo.

