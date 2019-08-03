03.08.2019 Football News Berekum Chelsea Land Kit Sponsorship Deal From Pokoo By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Berekum Chelsea have secured a sponsorship deal with the Scottish manufacturing firm ahead of the new season.The Berekum based side becomes the third Ghanaian club to sign a contract with Pokoo.Pokoo will provide training equipment, bibs, cones, suits and others to the Bechem based club.The Hunters have been without a kit sponsor after Macron in 2017.The deal was confirmed on the twitter handle of Pokoo. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
