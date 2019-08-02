CAF CL: Augustine Okrah Fired-Up For Africa Campaign

Kotoko forward, Augustine Okrah is hoping to churn out good performances for the club to compete meaningfully in the CAF Champions League and beyond.

Okrah is one of Kotoko’s arsenals for the Champions League which kicks off with the first preliminary round tie against Kano Pillars of Nigeria next week.

The left-footed player tells Kotoko Express App that, he has set personal targets ahead of the coming season.

He insists that it will be noticed when the matches start. “I have set personal targets, but they are secrets,” says Okrah, who left Kotoko in 2013 and returned last week following stints with Al-Merrikh and Al-Hilal of Sudan, and North East United FC of India.

“The personal targets will reflect in the performances that I am working hard to give, and the fans will notice it. I am thankful to the coach for giving me [the] chance to play. I am also happy to play with the players here.

“I need to improve in every game. I must improve with every chance that I get on the field. My target is the Champions League. I [believe] I need to be more focused, work hard and improve."