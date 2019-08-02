CK Akunnor Drags Kotoko Management To Disciplinary Committee For Wrongful Dismissal

Charles Kwablan Akonnor has dragged Asante Kotoko to the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association’s Normalization Committee over breach of contract.

Akonnor who led the club to win the Normalization Committee tier 1 left the club after refusing a role as the technical director following the appointment of Kjetil Zachariassen.

Confirming the news to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the lawyer for Akonnor, Prosper Yaw Ntow stated that his client has reported the Reds to the FA for unfair termination of his contract.

“We have reported Asante Kotoko to the GFA/NC because we believe they have unfairly terminated CK’s contract.”

“There is no reassignment or promotion anywhere in the contract the parties signed.”

“CK hands over Kotoko properties because of Kotoko what was asking him to do … means they have terminated the contract.”

“We are seeking redress with the GFA/NC,” the lawyer said.

He has been replaced by Kjetil Zachariassen ahead of the CAF Champions League campaign.