Augustine Arhinful Is The Best Person To Replace Kwesi Appiah - Coach Opele Boateng

Former Tudu Mighty Jets trainer, Isaac Opele Boateng has tipped Augustine Arhinful to be the successor of Coach Kwesi Appiah.

Coach Appiah has been under pressure for failing to win the just ended 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

There have been calls made by football enthusiasts that the 59-year-old must be shown the exit for his lack of control over the team.

However, it has emerged that the government is ready to keep Kwesi Appiah as the head coach of the Black Stars until December when his contract runs out.

However, the former Asante Kotoko gaffer beleives, the former Ashgold forward is the right person to replace the former Al Khartoum manager.

"I don't support the idea that Kwesi Appiah must be sacked," he told Asempa FM.

"He is the best local coach we have at the moment but if we want him to leave, we must get a competent person to replace him and for me, Augustine Arhinful will be the right choice.

"I have worked with him [Augustine Arhinful] and I think with his ego, he will be able to control the team. No player can stand his ego.

"He is disciplined and he has proven that he can read and understand the game. Should Kwesi Appiah resign, Arhinful must take over," he added.