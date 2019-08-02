United Agree £80m Deal To Buy Harry Maguire From Leicester

Manchester United has agreed an £80m deal to buy Harry Maguire from Leicester City, making the England international the world's most expensive defender.

Leicester wanted more for Maguire than the £75m Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk and the transfer will go through subject to a medical.

Maguire had also been a target for Manchester City, who were understood to be his preferred destination, but the Premier League champions were unwilling to match the asking price.

The need for United to conclude a deal for the 26-year-old increased when Eric Bailly was ruled out for four to five months with a knee injury.

Maguire is in line to become Ole Gunnar Solskjær's third summer signing, after the winger Daniel James and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

---citinewsroom