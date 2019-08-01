Osama Bin Laden's Son, Hamza Bin Laden Is (Said To Be) Dead

At the beginning of the year, the USA had offered a million dollar bounty on the son of the former Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden. According to Washington, Hamza bin Laden is no longer alive.

A son of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, a suspected leader of the terrorist network, has been killed according to US media reports. The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Hamza bin Laden had been killed in an operation involving US participation, citing two US government officials. Earlier, NBC News had reported, citing three government officials, that intelligence information was available about the death of the 30-year-old man.

More precise information on the place and time of the death was not provided. According to the New York Times, Hamsa bin Laden was killed within the last two years.

No official statement so far

US President Donald Trump refused to comment on demand. "I don't want to comment," he told journalists in the White House.

In February, the US had offered a million dollar reward for the Bin Laden son's whereabouts. The latter had developed into "one of the leaders" of the terrorist network al-Qaeda, the Foreign Ministry declared at the time. Reports from the New York Times and NBC News suggest that Hamza bin Laden may have been dead by that time.

Rumors of whereabouts

In recent years there have been rumours that Hamsa bin Laden has been hiding in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria or Iran. He was considered a possible successor to al-Qaida leader Aiman al-Sawahiri.

Al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden was tracked down and killed by US special forces in his hiding place in Pakistan in 2011. Hamza bin Laden is the 15th of about 20 children bin Laden's and son of his third wife.

In recent years, Hamza bin Laden has increasingly appeared in Al-Qaeda propaganda. On the occasion of the 16th anniversary of the attacks of 11 September 2001, for example, the terrorist network distributed a Photomontage showing the faces of Osama and Hamza bin Laden in the flames of the New York World Trade Center.

In 2015 Hamza bin Laden called on the jihadists in Syria in an audio message about unity that would lead to the "liberation of Palestine". In the same year he threatened attacks in the USA, Europe and all over the world to avenge the killing of his father. He also called for the overthrow of the monarchy in Saudi Arabia, the homeland of his family.

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)