Ivan Rakitic Congratulates KP Boateng On Fiorentina Move

Croatia and Barcelona midfielder, Ivan Rakitic has congratulated German-born Ghanaian forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng on his recent transfer to Italian Serie A side ACF Fiorentina.

The pair played together during the second half of the 2018/2019 season when FC Barcelona secured the services of KP Boateng from Sassuolo on a short loan spell following his explosive start to the season.

Though the Ghanaian failed to earn a permanent move to the Catalan club, he built a good relationship with Ivan Rakitic who now calls his brother.

KP Boateng recently joined Serie A outfit Fiorentina in a deal that cost them €1 million. He has signed a two-year deal with the side and is expected to lead the lines for the Viola when the new season starts.

Rakitic took to his Instagram page to wish the former Las Palmas attacker the best of luck after completing the move to Florence based club.

“Good luck brother!”, the Croatian midfielder posted.