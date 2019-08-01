AFCON 2019: I Predicted Black Stars Failure - Kofi Manu 'Blue Boy'

Controversial football administrator, Kofi Manu revealed that he predicted the Black Stars failure at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana were eliminated at the round 16 of the competition by Tunisia making it their worse performance in many years.

The vociferous football administrator who is affectionately known as 'Blue Boy' hinted that he told the head coach, James Kwesi Appiah point blank that he will return from Egypt without the trophy because the team has been mingled with politics.

“Me I told Kwesi Appiah before he left for the tournament that we cannot win the trophy. He called me after he came and I told him how politicizing things in the team affected them and that we can’t win the trophy because our football is mingled with politics, it is NDC and NPP, “ the former vice-chairman of the Ghana Football Association’s Player Status Committee told Storm FM.

He also hinted that stripping Asamoah Gyan of his captaincy before the start of the tournament by Kwesi Appiah was a big mistake on the part of the coach.

“Kwesi I have heard that you have stripped Asamoah Gyan of his captaincy and he explained but I told him he didn’t act well. They did this to you in 1992 when you were stripped off the captaincy and handed it over to Abedi Pele because you couldn’t speak french when we were going to Senegal which brought a lot of problems to the team”