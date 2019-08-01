Empem Dacoster Ready To Sacrifice For Asante Kotoko

New Asante Kotoko recruit, Empem Dacoster has promised to do sacrifice himself for the club insisting that, he wants “to make Asanteman happy” during his time at the club.

The former Karela United defender joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal ahead of the CAF Champions League campaign.

The hard-tackling defender made his debut fortnights ago when Kotoko rallied from behind to beat Burkina Premier League and FA Cup champions, Rahimo FC 2-1 in an international friendly.

He said he was motivated to give everything to the CAF Champions League, which will mark the first in his career.

“It was my debut game and trust me, I was even overwhelmed by my performance. I have resolved to kill myself for Asanteman. This will be my first time of playing in Africa, so, that is huge a motivation for me; to train extra hard and stay in top form.

“It is a big task that I have put on myself but I am ready to do the things that would make me succeed here. There is a reason the team came for me out of the lot. It is about trust. They trust in me, so it is important I justify that trust.”

Dacoster dazzled the fans with his beautiful ball control, good tackles, accurate passes and aerial ability. He gave the indication of what was in store for the fans in the coming season.

The player’s only setback on the afternoon was in the 42nd minute when he lost the ball in the lead-up to Rahimo FC’s goal, a development he apologised for.

“It was a friendly game, so everybody needed to express himself, show the fans what he’s capable of doing. My only worry was my error, which caused the opponent’s goal. But it’s part of football. I apologise for that”.