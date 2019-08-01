We Are Yet To Receive Invitation For Congress - Mickey Charles

President of Techiman City Football Club, Charles Kwadwo Ntim says clubs administrators are yet to receive an invitation from the Normalization Committee for the upcoming Ghana FA congress scheduled for August 17, 2019.

Reports has emerged that, the world football governing body, [FIFA] has accepted the new statutes by the Normalization Committee which paves way for Congress to be held.

According to Ntim, they only heard about the supposed congress meeting in the media but have not received any official notifications or letter to that effect.

In an interview with Ghanacrusader Radio, Ntim said emphatically that no club in Ghana has been notified about the intended congress.

"I can tell you on authority that no football club in Ghana has received a document from the Normalization Committee. All the 64 clubs have not received anything from the NC because we know ourselves and we have one WhatsApp platform that we all discuss issues on.”

"If the NC have communicated to any club, then I am sorry because I am not aware of that but personally as President of Techiman City club, I have checked my e-mails in the last 48 hours and I have not received anything from the NC calling us for congress,” he told Ghanacrusader Radio.

He added that if the reports that the NC, are calling for congress are true, then it will be good news for Ghana football.

“But if what I am hearing on social media is anything to go by, then I believe this is goodness because we all have to go to congress, look at the statues and see how we can move Ghana football forward.”