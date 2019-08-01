AFCON 2019: Aliko Dangote Honors $50K Per Goal Pledge To Nigeria Players

Astute businessman and owner of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote on Wednesday fulfilled his $50K per goal pledge to the Super Eagles.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

This is coming after billionaire businessman Femi Otedola fulfilled his $25,000 per goal pledge to the Eagles on Monday.

On Wednesday, Olakunle Alake, group managing director of Dangote Industries Limited, presented the cheque to Dayo Enebi, team administrator, Chidi Ngoka, equipment manager and John Ogu, Eagles midfielder, in Lagos.

Africa’s richest man and billionaire businessman Femi Otedola made the promise to the Eagles prior to their semi-final clash against the Algerians at the just concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

However, the Super Eagles lost to the Algerians by 2-1 and finished 3rd in the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.