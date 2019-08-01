Princella Adubea Hoping To Be Successful In Spain

Black Queens striker, Princella Adubea says she is looking forward to start a new successful course in her football career as she joins Spanish women's league side, Club de Huelva.

The Ampem Darkoa forward left the shores of the country for Spain on Wednesday to sign the two-year deal and join the pre-season training of the club.

In an interview with Daily Graphic in a pre-departure interview that it was a dream come true for her as she had always dreamt of playing football as a real professional.

"It is a great opportunity for me and I hope to make the most of the chance.

"I know it won't be easy given the challenge & the expectation. However, I am determined to make it and will this give of my very best and work hard to succeed.

"The chance with Huelva is a stepping stone and I will make the most of it," Adubea the 2017 SWAG Best Female Footballer said.

Adubea missed playing last season as she underwent knee surgery and has recovered fully and given the green light to play.

Though she was signed on by the Spanish side last May, she had to complete her recovery schedule and get the full medical clearance before travelling.

On arrival, she will undergo the routine medical screening before being unveiled.

Adubea, who finished as the top scorer in Africa during the Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers in 2017, missed the tournament in France during the surgery, but nonetheless caught the attention of the Spanish club.

She is the first Ghanaian female player to join a club in Spain, though there are a number of female footballers playing elsewhere in Europe.