Carlos Puyol Reveals How Real Madrid Tried To Sign Him

Carlos Puyol has revealed he rejected joining Real Madrid two times when he was playing for rivals Barcelona.

The Barcelona legend says he was approached by the Los Blancos for the first time following his good performance against Luis Figo in the El Clasico during the 2001/02 season. A few years later, Madrid came back knocking when former head coach Jose Antonio Camacho, asked president

Florentino Perez to sign him and Ronaldinho. AC Milan were also keen to secure the services of the 41-year-old who opted to remain at Camp Nou to become one of the few players to remain at the same club throughout his career.

"They tried to sign me on those two occasions, but I was at the best club in the world and wanted to win titles there. So I stayed,” Puyol said during an interview with TV3.

"The first time was in the season following my marking on Luis Figo. [The second was when] Real Madrid appointed [Jose Antonio] Camacho as their new coach and he wanted me and Ronaldinho."

Puyol won six La Liga titles and three Champions League in during 15 seasons with the Catalans. He retired in 2014 but continued to be linked to the club for another year as an assistant for former sports director Andoni Zubizarreta.