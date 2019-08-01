Kwadwo Asamoah Eager To Start Season With Inter Milan Under New Boss Conte

Ghanaian international, Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed his eagerness to start the new Italian Serie A season after reuniting with former manager Antonio Conte.

Following a disappointing campaign with the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt, the versatile player finally returned to training with Nerazzurri last Tuesday ahead of the upcoming season.

He reunited with former boss Antonio Conte who has been brought to the club to challenge for the Serie A title that has eluded the side for the past 8 seasons.

The pair worked together some years ago when they were both contracted to Italian giants Juventus.

In a post on Kwadwo Asamoah’s official Twitter handle, he has indicated his excitement after reuniting with Antonio Conte whiles indicating that he is all fired up for the 2019/2020 season.

“Ready to start the new season! Happy to see you again Mister”, the Black Stars midfielder posted.

Asamoah is expected to play an integral part of Conte’s team that will be hoping to lift the Serie A title at the end of the regular season.