Fiorentina Becomes KP Boateng's 13th Club In His Football Career

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has joined the 13th club of his career after signing for Serie A giants Fiorentina on a permanent deal.

Boateng, 32, spent the second half of last season on-loan from Sassuolo with Spanish giants Barcelona, where he made four appearances as they won La Liga.

Fiorentina is the third Italian side for the former Ghana international after stints with Sassuolo and AC Milan, where he won the league title in 2012.

"Fiorentina is delighted to announce the acquisition of Kevin-Prince Boateng on a permanent deal from Sassuolo," Fiorentina said in a statement on their website.

The details of the deal for the former Ghana international have not been disclosed.

He has also had stints with other teams in Europe, including Las Palmas, Hertha Berlin, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, Las Palmas, Eintracht Frankfurt and Schalke 04.

Boateng started his club career with the club Reinickendorfer Füchse in early 1994 at age six prior to signing for Hertha Berlin in July 1994 at the age of seven and making his debut on July 2007 when he was 20 years old.

At the international level, he represented his country of birth Germany at youth levels before he committed his international future to his father's country Ghana.

The German-born has been out of the Ghana national team since being banned indefinitely during the 2014 Fifa World Cup for verbally assaulting coach Kwasi Appiah during a training session.