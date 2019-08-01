CAF CC: We Are Not Under Pressure To Perform, Says Kotoko Coach Kjetil Zachariassen

Asante Kotoko coach, Kjetil Zachariassen has reiterated that his side is not under pressure to perform ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors are gearing up for their preliminary round clash against Nigerian side, Kano Pillars.

As part of their preparation, the Ghana Premier League side drew with Ivorian side, Societe Omnisports De L' Arme in a friendly at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Despite the agitations of the supporters, Zachariassen averted that, there is nothing like pressure and insisted his side needs time to adjust to his new system of play.

"As ready as we can be at this stage, we are training and today was another day of advanced training, we try to implement our systems," he said.

"I think today we were more off than on, too many distances between the players and that is all about adjustment so competitive wise our players were down.

"We never put any terms of pressure in our heads, this is for the media to think about for our biggest apology is ourselves and we have brought in a lot of new players and we are working with their relations.

"Today is an exhibition of that relations, some minutes there are good relations and other times there are not so good and we try as much as possible to eliminate those occurrences, at the moment we are working on ourselves through a lot of failures," he added.