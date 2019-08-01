OFFICIAL: Former Kotoko Coach CK Akunnor Hand Over Club Properties

Charles Kwablah Akonnor has handed over all the club's properties in his custody to the management of Asante Kotoko.

Akunnor was relived off his position as the head coach of the club after guiding the club to win the tier 1 of the Normalization Committee Special Competition.

The management of the club named Ashgold boss, Kjetil Zachariassen, as the replacement for Akunnor.

However, the former Dreams FC manager was offered the opportunity to be the technical director of the club but has strongly refused to take up that offer.

Akonnor, who coached the club between October 2018 and July this year, formally presented his report as well.

Deputy Accra Representative, Nana Kwame Dankwah, who has been the liaison officer between the club and the former coach, disclosed this to Kotoko Express App on Thursday.

"Yes, Coach Akonnor has given back to us everything we gave him as Head Coach of the club," he said.

"This includes a three-bedroom apartment at Asokwa, Kumasi and a Nissan Pathfinder vehicle. He also added his report," he added.