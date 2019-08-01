CAF CL: Emmanuel Gyamfi Optimistic Kotoko Will Beat Kano Pillars

Pacey winger, Emmanuel Gyamfi has expressed optimism in Kotoko’s chances of beating Nigerian side Kano Pillars in the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League later this month.

The Kumasi based side is expected to represent Ghana in the upcoming edition of CAF's top tier inter-club competition after emerging as winners of the tier 1 of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

The Porcupine Warriors have been drawn against Kano Pillars who are no strangers when it comes to competing with the best clubs from the African continent.

Whiles, it will be a difficult encounter, Emmanuel Gyamfi has noted that the Nigerian side is the kind of opponent they preferred before the draw and they will put up the needed performance to ensure they progress into the next round of the competition.

“We were open to meeting any team but we didn’t want to face a North African team. So, the draw, I would say, gave us the kind of opponent we wanted”.

“We are both West African clubs. Our style of play is quite identical so the opposition would not be too difficult”.

“It surely won’t be easy for us but we are bent on qualifying and so will give it everything”, Emmanuel Gyamfi said in a recent interview.

Kotoko will go into the first leg of the tie with an unbeaten record in the off-season where they beat Rahimo FC 2-1 and drew goalless with Société Omnisports l’Armée.

Kano Pillars are scheduled to host the first leg of the match at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Saturday, August 10, 2019.