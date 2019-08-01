Mubarak Wakaso Reveals Why He Shed Tears After Ghana's Painful Exit From AFCON

Deportivo Alaves midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso has recounted why he couldn’t hold back his tears following Ghana’s exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Ghana suffered a painful exit from the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations in the round of 16.

Tunisia secured a penalty shootout win over the Black Stars in the tournament.

Following what was a tensed 1-1 draw after both regulation time and extra time, the North African side triumphed in the shootout.

Caleb Ekuban’s miss proved to be Ghana’s undoing, as Tunisia netted all their penalties to emerged 5-4 winners.

Despite Ghana’s loss, 29 year old emerged Man of the Match but could not hold back his tears as he came to terms with the team’s exit.

Opening up on that emotional moment, the midfielder said he was left reeling after all the sacrifices the team made to end Ghana’s long wait for a major trophy.

“It was all about the confident that Ghanaians had in us. The sacrifices that we went through to win the trophy and, in the end, we couldn’t even reach far for people to think we tried but we couldn’t get it,” Wakaso said on Citi TV’s Face to Face, hosted by Godfred Akoto Boafo.

“That was what I was thinking and that was why I shed tears. This AFCON was a difficult tournament,” he added.

The Black Stars have not won the AFCON since 1982.