Kotoko Striker George Abege Admits He Is Yet To Find His Feet At Club

New signing of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, George Abege admitted that he is yet to settle into the team’s setup after failing to find the back of the night in both matches he has featured for the side.

The Ugandan striker has been signed to strengthen the Porcupine Warriors in the final third as they gear up to compete in the upcoming CAF Champions League competition.

Close to a month since he joined, he is yet to score for the side despite playing a part in the club’s two international friendly matches in the off-season.

Speaking in a post-match interview in Kotoko’s goalless draw with Ivorian side Société Omnisports De L’ Armee yesterday, George Abege has shared that the challenge he is facing at the club is normal for a professional footballer who has moved to a new club.

He is however optimistic of settling into the team before the Kumasi based side travels to Nigeria to play Kano Pillars in the first round of the CAF Champions League.

“When you move from one place for another, you will face challenges and I think this is one of them. I think as a professional player I have to face them”.

“I know I don’t need a lot of time to do that, I’m hoping possibly within the remaining few days before we go to Nigeria I would be able to play the way the coach is planning”, he said.

He continued, “I can’t be playing the same way I was playing in my previous team. Because we have new teammates and new philosophy the coach is trying to implement. So it’s all about adjustment in my playing style”.

The Ghana Premier League giant will play Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Saturday, August 10, 2019.