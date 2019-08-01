Women's World Cup: Fifa Expands 2023 Tournament To 32 Teams

The Women's World Cup will increase from 24 to 32 teams for the next tournament in 2023.

Fifa says it has made the decision following the "astounding success" of this summer's World Cup in France.

Nine countries are expected to submit bids to host the tournament when the process opens on 4 October this year.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino says the aim is to "keep the momentum going and take concrete steps to foster the growth of women's football".

"The expansion reaches far beyond the eight additional participating teams: it means that, from now on, dozens more member associations will organise their women's football programme knowing they have a realistic chance of qualifying," he added.

"The Women's World Cup is the most powerful trigger for the professionalisation of the women's game, but it comes just once every four years and is only the top of a much greater pyramid.

"In the meantime, we all have a duty to do the groundwork and strengthen women's football development infrastructure across all confederations.