Millennium Marathon 2019 – 3,000 Participants To Get Medals

Millennium Marathon 2019 is almost here. Register and get freebies instantly and also stand a chance to win a Car.

The big event which is in its fifth season comes off in Accra, the capital of Ghana on September 7, 2019, and its starts and ends at the historic Black Star Square at Osu.

According to the organisers, the first 3000 participants to finish the course will receive special commemorative medals,

Ambassador Ashim Morton, the Race Director said this year’s event is going to be full of fun and excitement as GCB with branches has agreed to be the headline sponsor of the international programme which brings Ghanaians closer and together.

He urged all participants to be ready and start training to record good times to win the brand new salon car at stake. He tasked all females and young sportsmen and women to get involved as sports is for both sexes.

He said registration can be done by dialing *800*17# to all the mobile telecom networks in Ghana.

He added this year's event is to sensitise people to be aware of sanitation and cleaning the nation of filth, especially plastic and polythene waste.