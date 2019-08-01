Kotoko Is On The Right Course Under Kjetil Zachariassen - George Amoako

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Mr. George Amoako has emphasized that the club is on the right course under new manager Kjetil Zachariassen after assessing his first two matches since taking over.

The Norwegian tactician has been recruited to prepare a side that will compete with the best clubs from the continent when the next edition of the CAF Champions League starts this month.

Since taking charge of the Porcupine Warriors, he has played two friendly matches and still remains unbeaten in the off-season. First, his side beat Burkinabe side Rahimo FC 2-1 before drawing goalless with Ivorian club Société Omnisports De L’Armée yesterday.

Speaking in an interview with Light FM on the performance of Kjetil Zachariassen so far, George Amoako has indicated that the management of the club has been impressed and believe they are on the right course under the coach.

“The coach [Zachariassen] needs ample time to set his philosophy on the team”.

“He has played just a match and by our assessment of that game, we were impressed so I think we are on the right course”, he noted.

As Kotoko continue their preparations for the first leg of the tie against Kano Pillars in the CAF Champions League preliminary round, George Amoako has reiterated that the necessary arrangement will be done to ensure the players get a good result.

“We have taken note of the necessary needs of the players as we travel to Kano next month”.

“We have ordered for the right boots to acclimatize to the AstroTurf and the weather”, he added.

The Kumasi based side has 9 days to adequately prepare for the first leg of the match against Kano Pillars.

The clash comes off on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Nigeria.