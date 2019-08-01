Introductory Soccer Coaching Course At Winneba

The National Sports College at Winneba is hosting an Introductory Football Coaching Course from 8th - 15th September, 2019.

Cost for attending has been pegged at Ghs 700, which will cover tuition, course materials, accommodation and Feeding.

CAF Instructors Coach Oti Akenten, Coach Edusei and Prof. Mintah will be in charge of the programme.

All ex-footballers, coaches and football people who are interested can call 0240282685/ 0244534495 for registration.

Deadline: 20th August, 2019.