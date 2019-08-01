Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
01.08.2019 Sports News

Introductory Soccer Coaching Course At Winneba

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Introductory Soccer Coaching Course At Winneba

The National Sports College at Winneba is hosting an Introductory Football Coaching Course from 8th - 15th September, 2019.

Cost for attending has been pegged at Ghs 700, which will cover tuition, course materials, accommodation and Feeding.

CAF Instructors Coach Oti Akenten, Coach Edusei and Prof. Mintah will be in charge of the programme.

All ex-footballers, coaches and football people who are interested can call 0240282685/ 0244534495 for registration.

Deadline: 20th August, 2019.

TOP STORIES

Gov't Should Effect Luxury Vehicle Tax Withdrawal – Car Deal...

6 minutes ago

Bawumia Launches GH Dual Card

13 hours ago

body-container-line