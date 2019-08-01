Bukom Fist of Fury Press Conference At MJ Grand Hotel

The organisers of the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League will host the media at the last Press Conference leading to the finals of the first round on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the MJ Grand Hotel at East Legon.

Moses Foh Amoaning, technical and marketing consultant to the organizing team with includes the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) said Goil Ghana has presented Ghc20,000 towards the finals and all the boxers are ready to display.

He hinted that champions and runners up in the amateur fights would be rewarded with medals and special prizes from sponsors.

He named some of the sponsors as the MJ Grand Hotel, GNPC, ADB, Hisense, ddp and Goil,

“It would be fireworks and entertainment on Saturday 3 August 2019 at the Bukom Boxing Arena,” said the Media Director of the event who is popularly known as General One.

Featuring are Ghana lightweight champion, Michael 'One Bullet' Ansah vrs Edward Kambassi, world title-chasing Issah Samir vrs Daniel Akulugu, undefeated heavyweight Ebenezer 'Pride of Avenor' Tetteh vrs Morris Okolla of Kenya, rising star Delali Miledzi in a rematch against Idrissa Amadu

It is Landmark Promotions in collaboration GBA and GBF to host the grand finale of first round of the Bukom Fist of Fury - Ghana Boxing league 2019.

The highlight would be the finals of the amateur bouts featuring some of the Black Bombers and juvenile boxing exhibition.