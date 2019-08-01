Great Olympics Secure Kit Sponsorship Deal With ‘Strike’

Two-time Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Great Olympics has secured a sponsorship deal with Portuguese sports kit manufacturing firm, ‘STRIKE’, ahead of the upcoming season.

The partnership deal is believed to have been brokered by Club Consult Africa who is the sole representative of STRIKE in Africa and will see the Ghanaian club being kitted for the next three years.

In a statement by the management of the Accra based side on their official Twitter handle, they have indicated that the partnership with the Portuguese-based kit manufacturers is part of plans to rebrand the club.

“Accra Great Olympics is pleased to announce its kit partnership with STRIKE, a Portuguese sports kit manufacturing firm. This partnership forms part of the club's rebranding efforts”.

Strike is currently the kit sponsors of Ghana Premier League giant, Kumasi Asante Kotoko as well as Dansoman based Liberty Professionals. The emerging brand is kitting professional football clubs and national teams in Africa, Asia, and the Pacific regions in a bid to expand their franchise.

The new home and away jersey that is being provided for Great Olympics features the bespoke designs as pertained to the early 80s to the late 90s.

According to reports, the club will be selling their replica jerseys at GH₵110.