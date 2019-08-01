Ghana Defender Lumor Agbenyenu Joins Real Mallorca On Loan

Ghanaian international, Lumor Agbenyenu has completed his loan move to Spanish La Liga side Real Mallorca ahead of the start of the upcoming season later this month.

Real Mallorca booked qualification into the Spanish top-flight last month after emerging as 3-2 aggregate winners over Deportivo La Coruna in the Segunda Division playoffs.

In a bid to prepare for what will be a challenging season, the side has been in the market trying to sign players to boost their squad for what lies ahead.

Following fruitful negotiations with Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, Mallorca has secured the services of Lumor Agbenyenu on a season long-loan to help their course when the season starts.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Turkish club Göztepespor where his outstanding outings earned him a call-up to his national team that featured at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The left-back has now joined the newcomers in hopes of getting regular playing time and to help them finish the La Liga season without being relegated.

Real Mallorca will open their league campaign by playing as hosts to Eibar on Monday, August 19, 2019.