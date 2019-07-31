Fiorentina Should Have Signed Balotelli Instead Of KP Boateng – Paolo Monelli

Retired Italian footballer, Paolo Monelli has shared that Serie A side ACF Fiorentina should have signed Olympic Marseille striker Mario Balotelli instead of Sassuolo attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Fiorentina had been linked with a move to sign either Balotelli or KP Boateng this summer but opted to bring in the former following successful negotiations. They completed the signing of the player earlier today in a deal that cost them €1 million.

Speaking in an interview to react to the latest Fiorentina signing, Paolo Monelli who played as a striker himself during his playing days indicated that he would have preferred the club to sign Mario Balotelli.

“After a long wait, I was expecting something different. The Ghanaian has started well and then never played well at Barcelona, I would have gone for Balotelli, he said.

Meanwhile, KP Boateng has penned a two-year contract with the Viola and is expected to lead them upfront when the 2019/2020 regular season starts next month.