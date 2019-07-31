Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
31.07.2019 Football News

Fiorentina Should Have Signed Balotelli Instead Of KP Boateng – Paolo Monelli

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Fiorentina Should Have Signed Balotelli Instead Of KP Boateng – Paolo Monelli
JUL 31, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

Retired Italian footballer, Paolo Monelli has shared that Serie A side ACF Fiorentina should have signed Olympic Marseille striker Mario Balotelli instead of Sassuolo attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Fiorentina had been linked with a move to sign either Balotelli or KP Boateng this summer but opted to bring in the former following successful negotiations. They completed the signing of the player earlier today in a deal that cost them €1 million.

Speaking in an interview to react to the latest Fiorentina signing, Paolo Monelli who played as a striker himself during his playing days indicated that he would have preferred the club to sign Mario Balotelli.

“After a long wait, I was expecting something different. The Ghanaian has started well and then never played well at Barcelona, I would have gone for Balotelli, he said.

Meanwhile, KP Boateng has penned a two-year contract with the Viola and is expected to lead them upfront when the 2019/2020 regular season starts next month.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo News Writer
TOP STORIES

Bawumia Launches GH Dual Card

13 hours ago

Ignore Terkper, Jinapor’s Misleading Claims On Our agreement...

15 hours ago

body-container-line