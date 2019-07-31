Kwadwo Asamoah Returns To Inter Milan Training

Kwadwo Asamoah has returned to Inter Milan training after he was given extra days to enjoy his holidays.

Asamoah, 29, was part of Ghana's squad that participated in the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana were crashed out of the competition at the round of 16 by Tunisia.

However, the former Juventus ace has returned to training on Wednesday afternoon as they prepare for the new campaign.

Asamoah will reunite with his former boss, Antonio Conte.

The Ghanaian international worked under the Italian tactician at Juventus where they chalked many successes.

He is expected to flourish under the former Chelsea manager ahead of the new.

Conte joined the Nerazzurri after he parted ways with Chelsea after leading the club to win the Premier League and the FA Cup during his two years stay at the club.