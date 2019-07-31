Kotoko 0-0 Société Omnisports – Ivorian Champions Hold Porcupine Warriors at Baba Yara

Ivorian giant, Société Omnisports de l'Armée has held Ghana Premier League side, Kumasi Asante Kotoko to a goalless draw in an international friendly match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium earlier today.

The two top clubs engaged in the friendly as parts of efforts to adequately prepare for the start of the CAF Champions League next month where they will be representing their respective countries.

In a pulsating encounter on a fine afternoon, there were no goals as both clubs settled for a draw with just 10 days for them to play their first match in CAF’s top tier inter-club competition.

The first half saw Kotoko head coach Kjetil Zachariassen fielding strong side but they were matched by the first 11 of the Ivorian champions who had antidotes to all the attacking plays of the home side.

Though both sides had some decent goal scoring opportunities, they were let down by their attackers and had to go into the break with a stalemate.

The second half resumed to similar action from the first with the home side enjoying the better of possession. New signings Justice Blay and Kelvin Andoh dazzled but all chances created by the former in the final third of the away side was wasted.

Société Omnisports de l'Armée had their moments but also lacked the cutting edge to punish Kotoko. At the end of the day, they had to settle for a draw with one of the biggest clubs in Ghana.

The result means that Kotoko has won one and drawn one of their two friendlies in the off-season ahead of the start of the CAF Champions League which commences next month.

The Reds have been drawn against Nigerian side Kano Pillars and are set to lock horns for the first leg of the tie on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Sani Abacha Stadium.