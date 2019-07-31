KP Boateng Begins Training With Fiorentina Teammates

Kevin Prince Boateng has begun training with his teammates at Fiorentina after completing his move to the Serie A side on Wednesday morning.

Boateng, 32, penned down a two-year deal with the La Viola after completing his mandatory medicals.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward joined Sassuolo on a two-year deal from Frankfurt before the start of the 2017/18 Serie A season.

He was limited to 15 games in the first half of the 2018-19 campaign where he scored five goals before Barcelona signed him on loan.

However, he failed to perform up to expectation and was shipped back to Sassuolo at the end of the La Liga season.

He will be looking to revive his career at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in the 2019-20 season.

After their 16th-place finish in the Serie A last season, Boateng’s signing is expected to boost Fiorentina’s attacking force ahead of the new league campaign.

According to reports, Fiorentina paid €1m for the services of Prince Boateng ahead of the new campaign.

Vincenzo Montella's side will begin their 2019/20 season against Napoli at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.