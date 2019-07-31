Kwame Bonsu Steps Up Pre-Season Training With New Club Esperance de Tunis

Ghanaian international, Kwame Bonsu has stepped up pre-season training with his new club, Esperance de Tunis as they gear up towards the start of the 2019/2020 season.

The hardworking midfielder completed his move to the Tunisian giant from Ghana Premier League side Kumasi Asante Kotoko following an impressive stint with them last season.

He was instrumental for the Porcupine Warriors when they managed to reach the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup in the last edition.

In addition to that, Kwame Bonsu was a key member of the Kotoko side that lifted the tier 1 trophy of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

His exploits with the side earned him a move to Esperance de Tunis where he has penned a four-year deal with the side.

He joined his teammates to resume training today after breaking camp for two days. The former Gefle IF midfielder is bent on impressing his new technical team with his work ethic at training to ensure he cements a place in the team’s starting lineup when the new season starts.

The Tunisian club is set to challenge for the local league as well as the CAF Champions League which commences next month.