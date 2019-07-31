Evra 'Steps In' To Convince Paulo Dybala To Complete Move To Old Trafford

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra is playing his part in helping bring Paulo Dybala to Old Trafford.

It has emerged that the Frenchman made a call to his former Juventus team-mate about the potential move to Old Trafford.

United had an £80million bid lined up but they have now opened talks with Juventus for a swap deal involving the Argentine forward and striker Romelu Lukaku.

It remains unclear if Dybala is totally sold on joining United - he would have to sacrifice Champions League football for 2019-20.

But Gazzetta dello Sport report that Evra is coming to the aid of United by going on the charm offensive to convince Dybala. The player could earn £150,000 per week at United.

Juventus have jumped in after negotiations between United and Inter Milan over the Belgium striker stalled.

Inter Milan have had a £54million bid rejected for Romelu Lukaku, as Manchester United are looking for £80m.

Juventus have jumped in, offering Paulo Dybala in a swap deal, which could even include another striker in Mario Mandzukic.

They are even prepared to add Mario Mandzukic into the deal to avoid paying cash to Manchester United in addition.

United remain in contact with Inter after rejecting an opening bid of £54m, but they are looking for a transfer fee closer to £80m.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were preparing for a pre-season friendly against Kristiansund in Oslo on Tuesday, Dybala’s agent and brother Mariano flew into London for talks with United bosses.

Manchester United have offered Dybala £150,000 per week, similar to Romelu Lukaku's wage, however, the Argentine is thought to be asking for as much as £210,000.

Dybala's contract will most likely fall somewhere in between those two numbers.

Dybala will need persuading to join Manchester United, and it's also understood that Lukaku would prefer a move to Inter Milan over Juventus.

Plus, Inter boss Antonio Conte has tried to sign Lukaku once before when he was in charge of Chelsea.

PATRICE EVRA STATS

Manchester United

Apps: 379

Goals: 10

Assists: 40

Juventus

Apps: 82

Goals: 3

Assists: 7

However, it appears that Evra is a fan of the swap deal, and has been on the phone to try and convince Dybala of the swap's merits.

Evra played 379 times for Manchester United between 2006 and 2014, winning the Premier League five times, so he knows more than most what life is like at Old Trafford.

The 38-year-old also won the Champions League with United, and the League Cup on four occasions.

Evra also appeared 82 times for Juventus between 2014-2017, playing for a season and a half alongside Dybala.

If he were to join United, Dybala would be joining up with another French former team-mate in Paul Pogba, although it remains to be seen how long he has left in Manchester.

When asked about a move for Dybala, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: ‘I’m not here to talk about any rumours or speculation about other team’s players. But, of course, we’re working on one or two cases.

‘There’s another 10 days before we start the league and hopefully, we can announce a fresh face or two.'

Lukaku was left at home when United travelled to Oslo, meaning he has missed all five pre-season games.

‘Rom got injured and it was best for him to stay home. He wouldn’t have been able to play,' said Solskjaer.

‘Hopefully, he might be able to train in the next couple of days, let’s see what happens. You never know what happens in football.’