Kwasi Appiah Submits 2019 AFCON Report To Jubilee House

Coach James Kwasi Appiah has submitted his 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) technical report to officials at the Jubilee House on Tuesday.

According to Graphic Sports Online, the report was received on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, who is also a member of the Black Stars Management Committee.

It was further established by a close source that there was no meeting between President Akufo-Addo and the Black Stars coach at the presidency on Tuesday.

The source disclosed, however, that Coach Appiah will visit the Jubilee House again on today though the purpose for that visit was not known.

The source also debunked rumours that the President held a crunch meeting with the Black Stars coach on his future with the senior national team at the Jubilee House on Tuesday afternoon.

Coach Appiah has four months left on his contract as the head coach of the Black Stars and is expected to stay on until the end of the deal in December.